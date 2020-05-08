Dundee United announce departures of eight players this summer including Paul Watson and Rakish Bingham

Dundee United have announced the departures of eight players this summer including Rakish Bingham and Paul Watson.

Also leaving from the first team are injury-hit pair Osman Sow and Sam Wardrop.

Fraser Currid, Josh Donaldson, Alassan Jones and Michael McArthur won’t have their development contracts renewed.

Sporting director Tony Asghar said: “Each of the players has shown great dedication and commitment to being part of a Championship-winning season.

“Whether having played in the first team or development squad, the way they have all gone about both daily training and playing in games has been excellent and formed a significant part of our “togetherness” culture.

“There will always be a warm welcome when they return to Tannadice.”

Ex-Falkirk defender Watson played a key role in defence last season as the Tangerines romped to the title.

However, with other first-team players being fixed up on long-term deals in the winter, it was clear he’d be looking for a new club next term. He made 52 appearances, scoring five goals.

Bingham, meanwhile, joined the club in January on a short-term deal to cover injuries to Nicky Clark and Sow. He played five times.

Sow’s time at the club has been badly hampered by injury since joining from MK Dons last winter. He only managed one goal for the club in 20 matches.