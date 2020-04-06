Dundee United’s Paul Watson calls for clarity from powers-that-be so players can better deal with coronavirus shutdown

Dundee United’s Paul Watson has called for clarity from the powers-that-be so that players can better deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The Tangerines central defender had thought he was heading for a promotion party and a Championship winner’s medal.

Instead, Watson first watched the football season get shut down then found himself placed on furlough along with his Tannadice team-mates.

The uncertainty is even greater for Watson, whose United contract is scheduled to expire at what was supposed to be the end of the season.

When the curtain came down last month, the Tangerines were 14 points clear of second-placed Inverness Caley Thistle with eight games to play and Watson admitted being fearful about having a likely league win snatched away from him.

He revealed he has been kept informed of any developments by club sporting director Tony Asghar and manager Robbie Neilson, both of whom are not involved in the UK government’s coronavirus jobs retention scheme.

However, the United centre-back would like the Scottish football authorities to put him and everyone else in the game out of their misery.

Watson said: “I have finished second in the Championship three times and been beaten in a couple of play-off finals. When I thought I’d finally cracked it, this happens.

“Doubt starts to creep in when you start to think about how it’s going to affect you as an individual.

“What we need is clarity over when this will be resolved.”

In normal times, Watson would either be looking to prolong his stay at United or seeking out other options.

These are not normal times, however.

“My contract is up in a few months and it’s the uncertainty which is a bit overwhelming,” added Watson, who was commenting before furlough kicked in.

“One minute we were riding high at the top of the table, next everything is up in the air and nobody knows what’s happening.

“It had all been about looking forward to a great summer and going into the Premiership next season.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone and knowing my contract ends this summer makes that uncertainty even worse.

“If the league decides to extend the season how does that affect players who are out of contract? All of these issues are confused.

“I have a good relationship with United’s sporting director Tony Asghar and he has kept me in the loop.

“The manager has also been in contact, which has been appreciated.

“The club is being placed in the furlough scheme so there’s a lot of things being sorted out.

“I’m fortunate that I am mentally strong but other boys may be struggling mentally.

“I have a brilliant support network with my family and friends so that has been a huge help.”