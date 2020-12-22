Paul McMullan hoping to show Dundee United boss Micky Mellon what he’s about amid Dundee transfer interest

Dundee United winger Paul McMullan hopes performing when handed first-team chances can convince manager Micky Mellon he’s good enough to remain at the club.

McMullan, who has made eight appearances for the Tangerines this term, has found opportunities hard to come by this season and has been linked with a move away from Tannadice.

Both Ross County and city rivals Dundee have been touted as potential destinations for the 24-year-old, who is out of contract next summer.

However, the tricky wide man has found himself back in and around the first-team fold for boss Mellon in recent times, impressing after coming on as a substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Hibs.

The former Celtic man, back from precautionary coronavirus self-isolation, is relishing the challenge of proving his worth to his gaffer and feels he has equipped himself well.

“Aye, it’s been good, the last three games I’ve been available for, but obviously I missed a couple with the Covid stuff,” McMullan said.

“I’ve had a lot more time in the team and feel like I’ve done pretty well so, hopefully, I can continue that and keep on going for the next wee bit.

“I’ve felt like I’ve been capable of doing stuff to help the team but there were other guys he preferred and other options he was using which was fair enough.

“Thankfully, I’ve got a wee bit of a chance recently and I feel like I’ve done well with the chance I’ve got.

“I try to get the ball to our front players as much as I can and let them do their bit because sometimes they’ve not had too much to feed off of.

“I try to make a conscious effort to get it to them and give them a wee bit of service.

“Me and Bolts (Luke Bolton) are relatively direct wingers, that’s what you’re going to get when you put us on.

“We want to get forward, pass forward, and get the ball in the box and I feel like we did that when we came on and created a few problems for Hibs.”

Discussing his future, McMullan remains uncertain but it is clear he hopes the option of staying with the Terrors remains on the table.

He added: “Like I said the last time I spoke to the media, I feel as though I’m good enough to play here.

“I still think that and it’s up to me when I get an opportunity to take that and I feel in the last few weeks when I’ve had an opportunity, I have done that.

“My contract is up in the summer. I want to keep on playing the way I normally play and everything will take care of itself when we get there.

“I’ve had a few years here and I like it. If that was the case then it would be something I would really strongly consider but you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

McMullan targets wins against Killie and Well

United welcome Kilmarnock to Tannadice tomorrow night looking to strengthen their grip on the top six as the likes of the visitors, Livingston and St Mirren begin to circle.

That is the focus for McMullan and the rest of the Tangerines’ squad, not gaining revenge for the 4-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Killie at Rugby Park earlier in the season.

Motherwell quickly follow at Tannadice before trips to Celtic and Aberdeen next week in a tough run for Mellon’s men.

“Revenge probably isn’t the right word,” McMullan said.

“I don’t think we played that badly that day and we just got done a few times on the counter-attack and it opened up and went from bad to worse late on when we were pushing for a goal.

“The 4-0 at their place was probably one that hurt us a bit and we’ll be hoping we can put that right.

“We’ve got a really good squad here and I’m sure the gaffer will keep us fresh and keep rotating the team and make sure whoever’s out on that pitch is ready to go.

“It’s all kind of clustering up behind us and we’ve got a couple of home games coming up where we want to pick up as many points as possible.

“Two wins would be great.”