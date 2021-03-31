Dundee United v Partick Thistle: Where on TV can you watch Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash?

Dundee United face Partick Thistle in the third round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The Tangerines have had some dramatic encounters with the Jags over the years – most notably in the 1996 Scottish Premier Division play-offs.

United booked their place in the top flight at Tannadice after a last gasp Brian Welsh equaliser was capped by an extra-time winner from Owen Coyle.

The stakes won’t be as high on Saturday, but both sides will be just as determined to succeed and book their place in the next round of the Cup.

What TV channel is Dundee United v Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup third round on?

Supporters cannot watch the match on TV as it was not picked for broadcast by the BBC or Premier Sports.

However, United are offering a pay per view (PPV) stream to fans of both sides on DUTV, at a price of £9.99.

Supporters wishing to buy a match pass must visit United’s PPV website at: https://ppv.dundeeunitedfc.co.uk/

What time does coverage start?

DUTV coverage begins at 2.30pm, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

What has been said in the build-up?

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon: “All I am interested in is getting through to the next round of the Scottish Cup.

“It will be a tough game and we look forward to it.

“We love the Scottish Cup and we want to do our best in it.

“We will be best prepared and we both (United and Thistle) will be going at it hammer and tongs to get to that next round.”

Jags manager Ian McCall told the Herald: “I doubt we will get that many chances at Tannadice, so we have to make sure we take them when they come along.

“Whether you play the teams like Alloa and Queen of the South, or Dundee United or Inverness there is no difference.

“People talk about Dundee United not scoring but I don’t even look at that, I just worry about us. Hopefully we can get a bit of luck.”