Dundee United: Both teams ‘will be going at it hammer and tongs’ says boss Micky Mellon ahead of Partick Thistle Scottish Cup clash

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon says he expects both teams to go at it “hammer and tongs” as they take on Partick Thistle for a place in the next round of the Scottish Cup.

United welcome the Jags to Tannadice on Saturday for the third-round tie looking to progress into the last 16 of the competition.

League One Thistle will be the underdogs as former Tangerines’ boss Ian McCall brings his side to the City of Discovery.

Despite the sub-plots and potential for an upset, current Terrors gaffer Mellon is only keen to push one narrative.

“All I am interested in is getting through to the next round of the Scottish Cup,” he said.

“It will be a tough game and we look forward to it.

“We love the Scottish Cup and we want to do our best in it.

“We will be best prepared and we both will be going at it hammer and tongs to get to that next round.”

Jags could be prickly for Tangerines despite division

Despite there being two divisions between the sides, Mellon is expecting a tough game from Partick.

The Firhill side have only recently returned to the pitch after the suspension of the lower leagues but do train in a full-time environment.

The Maryhill men made a slow start to the season but are looking to return to the Championship at the first time of asking and currently sit in the promotion play-off places.

“We’ve done our due diligence on Partick Thistle,” Mellon added.

“We have seen them as many times as we possibly could and we had them watched again on Tuesday night.

“It will be a tough game. It is the Scottish Cup and every team will be scrapping and fighting because they want to do well.

“Regardless of who you play it is going to be a tough game.”

For all he harbours dreams of going all the way and becoming the first United boss to lift major silverware since Peter Houston hoisted the 2010 Scottish Cup above his head, Mellon insists all he is really looking for is progress.

He continued: “We want to do as well as we can, that is the same for every competition we enter.

“The only target is to keep improving the team and looking to try and get young players in the first-team and making sure they are consistent enough to keep getting us results.

“That is the plan to keep the club moving forward and to get us better and better.”

Mellon had spell at Firhill in his youth days

Mellon is familiar with the Jags, having trained at Firhill as a young player back in the 1980s.

He has happy memories of his time in Glasgow before eventually signing with Hearts.

“I did train with Thistle when I was a youngster,” he revealed

“We went away and represented them in a tournament once.

“It was up Aberdeen and I think we won it.

“I also played at Firhill as a young player and as a Glasgow boy I knew and know all about Partick Thistle.

“I ended up signing an S-form with Hearts.”