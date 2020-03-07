Dundee United 1 Partick Thistle 1: Tangerines increase lead at top of Championship despite being held at home

Dundee United’s slow walk to what they still hope will be the Championship title continued at Tannadice as they were held by Partick Thistle.

United could only draw 1-1 with the division’s bottom club meaning they have now only won once in their last nine games in league and cup.

On the other hand, with second-placed Inverness Caley Thistle losing to Alloa, the Tangerines’ lead at the top of the table actually increased to 17 points.

The hosts took the lead on 19 minutes with a terrific goal that was born in the USA, with American midfielder Dillon Powers nearly bursting the net with a right-foot strike from outside the box.

However, the relegation-threatened visitors equalised from the penalty spot through Stuart Bannigan on 52 minutes after home defender Paul Watson had brought down Tommy Robson.

The Tangerines had made just the one change to the team that kicked off the goalless draw with Ayr on Tuesday night, with Peter Pawlett replacing Louis Appere.

After a tentative start by both sides, the Jags should have gone ahead on nine minutes when they broke two versus two after some slack play from United.

Zak Rudden carried the ball goalwards before playing a pass into the path of ex-Tannadice striker Brian Graham, whose shot was superbly saved by keeper Benjamin Siegrist.

United almost created an opening on 15 minutes when Paul McMullan pushed the ball forward for Ian Harkes inside the Partick box but the ball ran away from the midfielder.

Harkes then had a low shot deflected wide before the Tangerines took the lead with a great strike on 19 minutes.

Powers stuck a foot out to win possession for himself 25 yards from goal, took a touch then slammed a strike past static goalkeeper Scott Fox that almost burst the net.

Pawlett let fly with a 30-yard free-kick on 32 minutes and Fox did well to get down at his near post to push the ball away.

Three minutes later, United striker Lawrence Shankland tried to outfox Fox with a lob to the far post but the ball was always going wide.

Good work from Shankland at the edge of the Thistle box two minutes into the second period saw him play in Harkes, who inexplicably tried to give it back to the Scotland international instead of having a go himself.

On 52 minutes, though, the Jags drew level from the penalty spot.

Bannigan converted the kick – despite a decent dive by keeper Siegrist – after Thistle’s Robson was brought down by United centre-half Watson. It was a no-brainer for referee Mike Roncone.

McMullan then played in Shankland for United on 58 minutes but the frontman’s ball across the face of goal had no takers.

With an hour gone, the Tangerines brought on Appere for Pawlett – a popular substitution with the supporters.

Appere was quickly involved in the action and sent a low drive past the far post after some neat footwork.

McMullan fed the ball forward to Harkes on 67 minutes and the midfielder produced a strike from the edge of the area that Fox did well to punch away.

Nice play from the Tangerines out on the left saw McMullan weave his way towards goal then try to sneak a shot in at the near post that was pushed away by Fox. The resultant corner saw United come even closer when Watson’s header was blocked at point-blank range.

The Tangerines brought on Declan Glass for Bingham on 78 minutes and the youngster fired a 20-yard shot wide just seconds after coming on then Harkes blasted past from inside the box with four minutes left.

That was that and it’s on to Greenock next weekend to play Morton.

Attendance: 7,603.

Dundee United: Siegrist, Smith, Powers, Connolly, Reynolds, McMullan, Pawlett (Appere 60), Bingham (Glass 78), Harkes, Shankland, Watson. Subs not used: Deniz, Sporle, J. Robson, Freeman, Mochrie.

Partick Thistle: Fox, Penrice, O’Ware, Brownlie, Mayo, Bannigan, Graham (Mansell 85), Cole, Gordon (Barjonas 80), T. Robson, Rudden (Zanatta 67). Subs not used: Sneddon, McKinnon, O’Connor, Saunders.

Referee: Mike Roncone.