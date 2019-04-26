Dundee United pair could return for Falkirk clash

Sam Stanton and Osman Sow are set to return to action when Dundee United look to make it three wins on the bounce as Falkirk visit Tannadice tomorrow.

Midfielder Stanton has been out since coming off with a hamstring problem in the defeat against Queen of the South last month.

And striker Sow was left out of the squad for last week’s win at Inverness Caley Thistle when he felt the calf problem that’s dogged him since his arrival from MK Dons at the end of January.

The Swede was left out largely as a precautionary measure but boss Robbie Neilson is keen to get both him and Stanton some playing time to make sure they are ready for involvement when the promotion play-offs come round next month.

“Stanton has trained this week and Sow has trained as well so they can be involved against Falkirk,” Robbie said.

“It’s just a case of waiting on Cammy Smith and Frederic Frans.”

Smith, who’s been out for a month now, is back running and that put him on course for play-off involvement.

If needed, Frans could be involved in the May dates as well but it is more likely to be next season before he’s seen again.

The Belgian defender has been out since badly tearing a groin muscle at Falkirk in February and Robbie would prefer not to have to rush him back.

“He has been doing some running for a while and we’ve been pushing him a bit more this week,” he added.

“With the injury he had, it’s a case of if we need him he will play but, if we don’t, we won’t use him and have him back in the summer.”

With Ross County in action against Queen of the South in Dingwall tonight, by the time they run out tomorrow, United’s second-place finish in the Championship could be confirmed.

It makes the clash with the Bairns and next week’s at Morton meaningless in terms of league position but the manager is keen to see maximum points picked up.

“We’ve had a couple of good wins and we want to keep that form going for the play-offs.”

In a first for the club, at half-time tomorrow United will pay tribute to fans who have passed away over the last year.