Dundee United owner Mark Ogren struck down wtih play-off fever

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren admits he’s caught promotion fever as the Premiership Play-Off Final against St Mirren draws near.

And the Minnesota millionaire has promised Arabs that whether or not it’s this weekend, their team is heading back to the Premiership.

Ogren admits securing a place in the Premiership by beating the Buddies would make for a dream first six months in charge at Tannadice.

However, he’s reiterated his long-term commitment to the Tangerines, whatever happens over the coming days.

“This is the most nervy trip so far,” the American said.

“It really was for the game against Inverness on Friday and now it is building up again for tomorrow night. It’s a lot of fun, though.

“We were hoping to be in this position and now we are halfway there so, hopefully, we get promoted.

“If we are unlucky and it doesn’t happen we will just re-group and go for it again next year.”

While his place in the stands at Tannadice tomorrow night and at the Simple Digital Arena on Sunday are guaranteed, Ogren feels for fans who have been unable to get their hands on briefs for the second game.

Only 1,500 briefs were allocated to United fans and the club could have sold several times that number.

Likewise, St Mirren have just 1,200 for tomorrow and United have had to turn down a request from them for more.

With that in mind, he believes a one-off final at a neutral venue where both teams involved could get big allocations, could provide a solution to the problem should it occur again in the future.

“It’s unfortunate we are not able to get more tickets to the away game so we could get more fans there but that’s, obviously, the way it works,” Ogren added.

“We have been talking about a one-off final as a possibility and it would be interesting but I have to say it is also fun to host a play-off game in front of your own fans in your own town.

“I can see it either way and I am just enjoying this.

“I was out Friday night after the game and met a lot of fans and the excitement is just awesome.”

Home end tickets for tomorrow night are still available from the club shop at Tannadice.