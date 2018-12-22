Dundee United owner Mark Ogren coming to city to talk cash with Robbie Neilson

Dundee United expect new American owner Mark Ogren to arrive in person early next month.

He will then have a sit- down with manager Robbie Neilson to finalise his kitty for the January transfer window.

The 56-year-old Minnesota millionaire has confirmed the looming window was crucial to the timing of him completing his Tangerines takeover.

That will spell good news for Robbie as he looks to add at least a striker and a defensive midfielder to his squad.

“You can work on player transactions, to improve your team for the second half of the season,” said Ogren. “They won’t be major changes because we’re not that far off where we need to be.

“We’ll be bringing in some new players – our short-term goal is to get promoted.”