Dundee United out to show their credentials tonight against Hibs in cup replay

Peter Pawlett says Dundee United are determined to show their Premiership credentials at Easter Road tonight.

The runaway Championship leaders face a different sort of test as they travel to a Hibs side sitting sixth in the top flight.

With a place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup and a tie against BSC Glasgow up for grabs, the Tangerines head to the capital on the back of a 14-game unbeaten streak.

That included the first meeting between the sides at Tannadice, where United fought back twice to level through first Lawrence Shankland and then Louis Appere (see below).

Despite holding their top-flight opponents, Pawlett reckons the Tangerines can play a lot better this evening.

He told the Tele: “Tonight is a big game for us and one we are all looking forward to.

“We want to show what we are capable of and get the right result. I think we can play better than in the first game – there is always room for improvement.

“Once the game settled down, we showed we could cope. They had their spells of pressure, we had ours.

© SNS

“There was a bit of uncertainty over how the first game was going to go but, if we show the confidence and belief we have done over the past few months, show how good a team we are, then, hopefully, it will work out the right way.

“We’re confident. We know it will be tough but we can get through.”

At the weekend, United prolonged the impressive run of form that’s seen them avoid defeat in all competitions since the middle of October with a last-gasp header from Lawrence Shankland (see video below).

That came after the Tangerines trailed a stubborn Morton outfit for more than 70 minutes as it seemed their unbeaten league home record was at risk.

Pawlett, though, says he was always confident they would level things up.

He added: “We’ve been in good form and we want to stay unbeaten for the rest of the season.

“Shanks popped up again and saved us on Saturday but I always knew if we kept plugging away it would come.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“We were delighted to get the point in the end and results went our way elsewhere, so it is a point gained in the big picture.

“We’re 18 points clear, we’re in a strong position, but we just need to focus on keeping results coming and, hopefully, win the league.”

It’s not the first time United have trailed going into the closing stages of matches this season.

And Pawlett reckons that character shown by the players could serve them well tonight heading to a difficult venue.

“Against Arbroath earlier in the season at Tannadice it was a similar situation to Saturday,” he added.

“Unfortunately this time we didn’t get the three points but we kept our unbeaten run going.

“At the end we showed our character and belief.

“We want to get the job done. The club needs to be in the Premiership and we are determined to do that.”

The Hibs clash last weekend was Pawlett’s first for United since getting injured very early on against Partick back in October.

The winger’s time at Tannadice has been stop-start due to injury problems and yet again on Saturday he had to limp off.

It’s nothing to worry about, though, insists Pawlett as his time out of the team caught up with him.

He said: “Yeah, I was fine. I’d been out for 10 weeks so I’m just getting my fitness back and I got a bit of cramp on Saturday. I feel fine.

“Slowly but surely I’m getting myself right.

“The ankle feels fine and that’s the most important thing.”