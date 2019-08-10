Dundee United open day cancelled for safety reasons due to weather

An open day organised by Dundee United is one of several planned events this weekend to fall foul of the weather.

The club has cancelled the opend day, due to take place tomorrow, for safety reasons.

A spokesman said: “In the interests of safety and enjoyment we have reluctantly decided to cancel the Dundee United Open Day on Sunday August 11 due to continued poor weather.

“A replacement date of Sunday September 22 has been set, we’re sure it’ll be well worth the wait.”