Dundee United not in the running to sign Everton midfielder Beni Baningime

Dundee United are not in the race to sign Everton midfielder Beni Baningime, Tele Sport understands.

The Congolese player, who has just a year left on his contract at Goodison and isn’t in new manager Rafa Bentiez’s plans, has been linked with interest from United and their old boss Robbie Neilson at Hearts.

Baningime, a central midfielder, has previously had loan spells at Wigan Athletic and Derby County.

Everton's Beni Baningime wanted by Hearts. Central midfielder, 22, been at Goodison since age nine but not in the first-team plans under Rafa Benitez. Dundee United also credited with an interest.#HMFC #EFC #Football https://t.co/6GVJMoPNZL — Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) July 27, 2021

He’s not one of the Tangerines’ targets as they seek to strengthen their squad in time for the Premiership opener against Aberdeen on Sunday.