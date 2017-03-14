Defiant Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon has refused to concede the race for automatic promotion to runaway Championship leaders Hibs.

The Hibees’ controversial 1-0 win at Tannadice on Friday night leaves them 10 points above the Tangerines.

Saturday wins for Falkirk and Morton saw Ray’s men drop to fourth place in the table.

United will move back third if they beat St Mirren on Wednesday night, and would still have a game in hand over the second-placed Bairns.

And as difficult as getting all the way back to the top will be, the gaffer is determined his team will give it their best shot.

“There are 10 games left in the league and we will try and win every one of them,” he said.

“Friday’s result does make things difficult, but if we win on Wednesday at St Mirren it takes the gap to Hibs back to the seven point difference it was before Friday.

“The problem for us is the games are running out, but we just need to try and win as many games as we can and see where we end up.”

Immediately after the final whistle on Friday, Ray blasted ref Don Robertson for his decision to red card Lewis Toshney for a second bookable offence.

Today he saw no reason to change his assessment of what he felt was a clear mistake — one that changed the course of the game.

“It’s difficult enough playing with 11 men against Hibs because they’re a good team. It’s even more difficult with 10 and I was disappointed with the decision.

“We’ve seen the tackle and he’s pulled out and not touched the player.

“It was a game-changing moment.

“We needed to change our shape, it put us on the back foot so the game changed with that one decision, simple as that.”

The red card means Toshney will miss out through automatic suspension when United head for St Mirren Park on Wednesday night.

He will be available for this weekend’s trip to former club Raith Rovers — the place where he picked up his first red card of the campaign back in December.