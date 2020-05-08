Dundee United forward Nicky Clark is backing himself to perform on Scotland’s biggest stage next season

Dundee United forward Nicky Clark can perhaps count himself unlucky to have never plied his trade in the Premiership.

Clark has played for some of the country’s top clubs in Aberdeen, Dunfermline, Rangers and now United but has yet been able to test his talents in the top flight.

However, after the Terrors’ Championship title win, the 28-year-old cannot wait for that to change as they take their seat at the top table next term.

Although it will be a step into the unknown, Clark is backing himself to perform on Scotland’s biggest stage.

“I have had a few close calls with regards to the Premiership.” he said.

“I was still a young player when I was at Aberdeen. I had Premiership options when I left Queen of the South before I decided to go to Rangers.

“We also went close there because we lost the Premiership Play-off Final to Motherwell.

“So there have been a few close calls but this time I am determined to take my chance.

“You always want to test yourself against the best.

“I have played against a lot of Premiership teams in the cups and over the years but to play at that level every week is something I am now really looking forward to.

“I have scored goals against a few Premiership clubs through the years in the various cup competitions.

“I have scored against the likes of Hibs, Kilmarnock and St Mirren and that will give me confidence when we get up.

“I know I can play at that level and I am going up there determined to help Dundee United to make an impression.”

Clark hopes he isn’t the only one making an impact on their top-tier debut and believes United have enough quality in their squad to leave their mark on the league.

Boss Robbie Neilson has already been on record to stay they will be targeting a top-six finish.

He added: “This will be my first crack at the Premiership and it is something I am really looking forward to.

“It is something I am really excited about.

“I haven’t played in the top-flight and it is something I have been keen to do for a long time.

“It will be good to be going up there with this Dundee United squad because I know the quality of the squad we have.

“We did really well in the Championship and I believe we have the basis of a team who can go up another level again and do really well.

“We got good results against the likes of Hearts and Hibs last season in the cups and it will be good to challenge ourselves at that level every week.

“A few of the boys have played in the Premiership before but for a lot of us it will be a new experience.

“We will certainly be going there with confidence as a team. The club is ambitious and we want to go up to the Premiership and make an impression.

“We want to go up there to challenge and do as well as we can.”