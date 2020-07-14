Nicky Clark believes Dundee United squad is enjoying clean slate under Micky Mellon as he lifts lid on new gaffer’s message to players

Nicky Clark believes the whole Dundee United squad are enjoying a clean slate under new boss Micky Mellon.

Mellon last week signed a two-year agreement to become United manager, replacing Robbie Neilson after his departure for Hearts.

Attacker Clark feels the 48-year-old’s arrival at Tannadice has given everyone a lift.

“It has brought a freshness and a clean slate for everyone,” the 29-year-old said.

“He has told us he is looking at us all and he will make judgement with his own eyes and not from what he hears from other people.

“He has made it clear it will be his view and he will tell us where we are strong and in what areas we can improve both collectively and individually.”

Clark insists Mellon already has the respect of the players courtesy of a stellar management career in the lower leagues down south with Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury and Tranmere.

Not much has changed on the training pitch since Neilson’s exit but Clark says the players are already seeing a manager they’re looking forward to working for.

He continued: “When a new manager comes in he has his own way of playing and doing things.

“It is down to the boys to adapt to that because it will be different from what we were used to under the previous management team.

“The gaffer hasn’t done too much differently. He has watched closely and put his own inputs where he has felt he has had to, which has been good.

“He has been down south all his managerial career and he comes here with new ideas and he is another top manager that we can learn from.

“It is an exciting time for the whole club going into the Premiership and with the new manager coming in.

“He comes across as a real players’ manager.

“He told us that right at the start, for us to do well he needs us to do well.

“He has told us his door is always open and he is always there to help.

“We know that he is demanding and he will want to maintain the standards he has set in his time in England.

“His record in England is great. He has five promotions and you can’t argue with that. It is definitely exciting times.”

Former Rangers and Dunfermline man Clark was a key component of the Tangerines’ Championship title winning squad from last term.

He is now hoping Mellon gives him and the other medal winners a chance to prove they can do it in the Premiership.

Clark added: “The boys were excellent last season and we deservedly won the league although it wasn’t the way we wanted it to be.

“At the end of the day we are champions and it is good to hear the manager will give us a chance.

“However, we all know that he will bring in some new faces and over the next few days and weeks because he will want to strengthen if there are areas where he feels he needs to strengthen.

“We will have to work hard and keep striving if we want to keep raising the standards to meet the challenge of the Premiership week in, week out.”

Clark returned from six months out with an ankle injury in a 1-0 friendly defeat at Motherwell on Saturday.

It wasn’t the result the Terrors were after but the former Queen of the South man was just delighted to get back on the pitch.

He commented: “It was a good run out. It has been a long time coming for me because it was my first game since January but it was good to get out there and going again.

“It was exciting to be back playing again. I could have been back if the season hadn’t been cut short but this extra time has given me more opportunity to get everything 100% right and a good pre-season behind me.

“It was a mix of experienced boys and younger lads but it was a good game.

“We got beat 1-0 but at this stage it is all about fitness and boys coming through injury free.

“The boys have all come back flying. They all tuned into it during the lockdown and we are reaping the benefits of that fitness now.”