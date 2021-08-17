Dundee United: Nicky Clark happy to play No 9 role as hitman discusses Terrors’ desire to keep ‘different class’ Benjamin Siegrist

With Lawrence Shankland departed, Dundee United hitman Nicky Clark doesn’t feel any extra pressure to step into the No 9 role.

Clark, the penalty hero in United’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 win at Ayr on Saturday, is simply happy to be contributing to a team striving for success.

With a quarter-final against Hibs set up, the Tangerines are that bit closer to their Hampden goal as they adjust to life under new boss Tam Courts.

Shankland’s £1m move to Belgian side Beerschot last week was quickly balanced out with the return of Marc McNulty to the Terrors’ striker pool, on loan from Reading.

Any starting jersey will do for Nicky

While McNulty gets his fitness up, Clark is happy to continue burrowing a lone furrow.

“I’ll play anywhere for the team, I’ve always said that,” the 30-year-old said.

“As long as I’m in there I’m happy. I’ve played No 9 the last couple of games and I feel as if I’ve done OK.

“Getting a goal on Saturday helps confidence and, hopefully, it continues.

“I’ve played up top on my own a lot over my career, not so much here, but it doesn’t feel any different without Shanks, it’s just about getting the job done.

“I’ve never set any targets. I just keep going, work hard and then I’ll see how many I get at the end of the season.”

Clark cool as a cucumber from the spot

Clark’s penalty on 80 minutes, controversially given by referee Nick Walsh as Ayr defender Jack Baird brought down Ryan Edwards in the box before being sent off, cancelled out Tomi Adeloye’s opener for the Honest Men.

Former Rangers and Dunfermline forward Clark then stepped up to net the winning spot-kick in the shoot-out to send United through.

He’s accomplished from 12 yards and the pressure of taking the crucial kicks didn’t faze him.

What pleased Clark more was the Tangerines finally ending their Somerset Park hoodoo, winning in Ayrshire for the first time since December 2016.

He added: “There’s a wee bit of pressure but I practice them just about every day in training. I was very confident stepping up.

“I just pick my side and stick with it. I was delighted to see the two of them go in.

“It’s always tough here.

“At an old fashioned ground like this when it’s quite full and the crowd get on your back it’s difficult.

“I enjoy it, to be honest, but we’re delighted to get over the line and put that record to bed.”

Siegrist is ‘different class’

The other hero in the shoot-out was United No 1 Benjamin Siegrist.

The Swiss stopper denied Patrick Reading and Jonathan Afolabi after an inspired performance over 120 minutes to keep his team in the contest.

The 29-year-old ex-Aston Villa goalie is a sought-after man, garnering much transfer interest in the last two seasons.

For Clark, it is deserved but, selfishly, he hopes United can hang on to “different class” Siegrist.

“The big man is brilliant,” Clark enthused.

“His talent is superb, he’s on another level really.

“He made a massive save in a big moment in the game at 1-0 where he tips one on to the bar.

“If that goes in it’s almost impossible for us to get back in it so it was as good as a goal for us.

“He’s different class and a great guy.

“He’s been linked with moves away the past couple seasons and rightly so. He deserves all the plaudits he gets and people talking about him.

“He’s been different class for us since he came here.

“We want him to stay but if he keeps up form like that it’ll be tough.”

‘United need to be at Hampden’

Now the Tangerines know their last-eight fate, welcoming Hibs to Tannadice at the end of next month, Clark is relishing the opportunity to get the club back to Hampden after last term’s Scottish Cup semi-final against the same opposition.

He commented: “We’re just delighted to be in the next round.

“It’s a step closer because this club needs to be at semi-finals and finals so that’s our aim now.

“We need to set our minds on the league for now and then Hibs, where we can, hopefully, get the club back to Hampden.”