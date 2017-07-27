New Dundee United striker Scott McDonald has said he will not start in Sunday’s Dundee derby.

But the 33-year-old still believes he can have a big influence the outcome at Dens Park.

The ex-Australian international made the comments on BBC Sportsound last night, where he was co-commentating on Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Rosenborg.

He said: “It [the derby] is probably a week too soon, but off the bench I hope to make an impact.

“I’ve not had a full pre-season and I’m not totally match fit so it’s a bit early for me to be on from the start.”

The former Motherwell and Middlesbrough hitman added: “I know what it means for the fans and I know if I get on I can make an impact.”

The striker, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, could start the game on the bench after not having a full pre-season.

McDonald has yet to get a game under his belt since leave Fir Park in May.

The 33-year-old was hailed as a big signing by United gaffer Ray McKinnon on Tuesday.

Ray said: “You look at the team and we have Tam Scobbie at the back, Willo Flood in midfield and they are experienced players who are real focal points for the ones around them.

“Scott gives us that up front.”

McDonald signed for the Tannadice side on Tuesday, after turning down offers from three top flight clubs in Scotland and at least one from England that would have been for much more cash, to come to the Tangerines.