Dundee United new boy Florent Hoti ‘buzzing’ after agreeing two-year deal with Tangerines

Dundee United have confirmed the signing of midfielder Florent Hoti.

The player has joined from Rochdale AFC on a two-year contract following a lengthy but ultimately successful trial period with the Tangerines.

The 19-year-old, who is eligible to play for the Kosovo national team, said: “I’m delighted to get the deal done.

“It’s been a long time coming given I have been here before on trial.

“I am buzzing to play for such a big club with the history and fans that it has.

“There are great facilities here and, as a young player, I’ve come here to develop.

“We’ve got everything here to improve and it’s a great platform for me to continue my growth as a player. I can’t wait to get started.

“I was born in Manchester but my parents and brother are from Kosovo and moved over to Britain.

“First and foremost, I’ll try and help Dundee United do well in their first season back in the top flight but playing for my national team is something I want to do.”

United manager Micky Mellon was glad to get everything signed and sealed.

He said: “Flo is a really talented boy and we feel, with the ingredients we’ll be able to add to an already impressive lad, that we’ll have a really good player here at Dundee United.

“He’s at a good stage in his career where I believe I can use him in the first team so I’ll be expecting him to be putting those lads in the squad under pressure.”

Also, Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar said: “I am delighted to have Flo join the United family.

“He has already shown he can fit into the environment that the manager and staff have created in terms of the level of standard and ability.

“We as a club will continue to bring players who we believe can make United successful as well as developing them into potential international players.”