Dundee United new boy Charlie Mulgrew: Tam Courts convinced me to make Tannadice switch

Charlie Mulgrew has revealed that the ‘energy’ of new Dundee United boss Tam Courts convinced him to make a Tannadice return – 15 years after making his top-flight debut there.

Mulgrew, 35, became Courts first signing as the 44-times capped former Scotland skipper penned a two-year deal earlier this week.

And speaking in the BBC Euros Breakfast show, the former Celtic defender admits Courts convinced him to turn down other offers to return to a club he first starred on loan for in 2006.

“I spoke to a couple of clubs,” revealed Mulgrew. “But the minute I heard about Dundee United, I just got so excited because that’s where I started my career.

🗣️'As soon as I heard it was Dundee United I just got so excited'@charlie_mulgrew on joining @dundeeunitedfc and his first conversation with new boss Tam Courts 👇#BBCEurosBreakfast pic.twitter.com/OId8UNMTXV — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) June 16, 2021

“Straight away I thought it was a club I knew, one I had an affiliation with and I just wanted it to happen the whole time.

“Agents come to you with different options and different clubs.

“Once I’d had a look at Dundee United – and I know a lot of people say this but it genuinely was the case – I just wanted to go there.

“I knew that’s where I want to be.

‘He’ll get the response of the players’

“I’ve not worked with him yet (Tam Courts) but just by speaking to him and as you are saying he has a lot of energy. I couldn’t believe the amount of stuff that he knew.

“He had his laptop there and with the amount of stats he had you just know he’s going to put everything he’s got into the job.

“That’s what you want as a player – someone who is going to put the work in and give it everything. He’ll get the response of the players.

“I’m delighted to be there. It’s something that, where as soon as I heard they were interested I wanted to go. I wanted to get it over the line.

“I can’t wait to get started and I want to give everything I can back.”