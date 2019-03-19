Dundee United need to put spark back into title race says boss Robbie Neilson

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is looking for his team to re-ignite the Championship title race by beating leaders Ross County at Tannadice tonight.

If the Tangerines do win the top-of-the-table clash, they know that, with County on Irn-Bru Cup Final duty on Saturday, by the end of the week they can have cut the gap at the top to just five points.

And Robbie believes, despite a dip in form that’s seen just one win in the last four outings, his team have the quality to do that.

“It could be down to five this week and that’s the incentive,” he said.

“It is difficult for anyone to put a run together in this league but we are going to try to do that.

“We know it’s going to be very tough but we believe we have enough to do it.”

The flip side of that is a victory for the Staggies would leave them 14 points out in front and the issue of automatic promotion effectively settled. That makes tonight a pressure game for both teams but Robbie insists his men are definitely up for the fight.

“It’s a great game to play in, this one’s the big one for us,” he added.

“We’ve got a few big ones coming up, some big, big games.

“Everyone has and it is the team that can put a run together that will come out on top in the end.”

United will welcome Peter Pawlett back after he missed the defeat at Partick Thistle through suspension.

But Pavol Safranko is away on international duty, while Osman Sow has not recovered from a calf problem.

“Peter is a massive player for us.

“He gives us that energy and quality as well and it is good to get him back in.

“With Osman I think it is going to be into next week before we have him back fit.”