Dundee United may have passed up the best chance yet to determine their own play-off fate but Stewart Murdoch says they can still get the job done by giving everything against Morton.

The Tangerines started the game against Dumbarton with the sort of intention you’d expect from a side who knew three points would seal a coveted second spot, courtesy of Falkirk’s 2-2 slip at home to Cowdenbeath earlier in the day.

In an equally-thrilling and frustrating encounter, however, the Tannadice men could only replicate the Bairns’ scoreline, keeping things as they were in the race for runners-up spot.

And Murdoch, a standout performer in the right-back role, insists the final day encounter with Jim Duffy’s Morton bears even more significance now, and United will have to quietly hope Dumbarton can do them a favour and nick points off Falkirk.

“We’ve got to go into the game thinking if we can get three points then, come five o’clock, there’s a chance we still could be second, so it’s just a bit of a shame we haven’t put it in our own hands,” he told the Tele.

“Morton don’t have the same thing to play for and, some might say that’s easier for them because the pressure is off.

“With it being the last game, if you get a win before you head into the play-offs it’s a massive boost.

“We need to see Saturday as a one-off game and put it all out there.

“They are brilliant at Cappielow, they’ve got a really good record there, so it’s probably one of the most difficult places to go in the league and, again, the pressure is off them because they are set for where they are going to finish, so it’s going to be hard.”

United’s determination to snatch second place from Falkirk’s grasp is definitely there but there was an air of disappointment at passing up a great chance against Dumbarton.

“We started the game probably as well as we’ve ever started. I think there are chances there where you could say we should maybe be two or three up and so to go on to draw the game is really disappointing,” Murdoch reflected.

“Missing the opportunity to go second is the main thing we are disappointed about, we need to move on now to Saturday.

“It was a frustrating day for us and, hopefully, one we’ll forget.”

United could well have found themselves three goals to the good within the opening five minutes of the clash, and were left ruing missed chances when Dumbarton edged back into the game.

“I think we’ve done that a lot this season, we’ve had periods where we’ve really put pressure on teams and we just haven’t taken the chances,” Murdoch said.

“It’s just frustrating, again, to only be one up and for them to equalise and the game ends in disappointment.”

And Murdoch knows they could have made life a lot easier for themselves given the circumstances.

“The Falkirk game was obviously in the back of our minds — you hear the results come in and with the 5.15 kick-off you know the opportunity is there,” he added.

“Before the game it was a great opportunity to put the ball back in our court. We really need to do what we can do best and that is to play the way we know we can but add the goals at the end of it.”

It was an honest assessment of the game from a midfielder who has coped well in his new right-back role, and the 26-year-old knows they have to get it right at both ends of the park to be successful.

With reference to the team’s balance, he said: “I think it’s a bit of both — we’ve obviously got to defend the set-plays a bit better than we did but to be a winning side you’ve got to do it at both ends.

“We could have been out of sight but at 1-0 we need to try to keep it like that until the break and then we can build.”