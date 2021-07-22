Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United name Tony Caig goalkeeping coach as Tam Courts moves swiftly to replace Neil Alexander

By Alan Temple
July 22, 2021, 5:02 pm
Caig during a recent match against Arbroath
Tony Caig has been confirmed as Dundee United’s new goalkeeping coach.

Caig, 47, enjoyed a playing career with the likes of Newcastle, Hibernian and Vancouver Whitecaps.

He moved into coaching in 2013 and has trained the shot-stoppers at Hartlepool United, Carlisle United, Bury and Livingston.

Caig succeeds Neil Alexander in the post following confirmation of the ex-Scotland and Rangers keeper’s departure on Thursday.

Caig with United No.1 Benji Siegrist

Caig told Dundee United’s official website: “I feel that I’m joining the club at a really exciting time. I can’t wait to get started working with the staff, players and, especially, the goalkeepers up at the High-Performance Centre.”

United boss Thomas Courts added: “[Tony] brings with him a wealth of experience as a player and coach, which is something that strengthens our staff and provides our Goalkeepers with daily access to one of the most respected goalkeeping coaches in the game.

