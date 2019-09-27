Dundee United must thrive under pressure, says former Hearts defender Smith

Former Hearts defender Liam Smith is used to playing under the weight of expectation from his time in Gorgie.

And the now-Dundee United right-back feels the pressure-cooker environment at Tannadice is something he and the rest of the Terrors squad must quickly learn to thrive under.

Smith spent four years at Tynecastle playing in front of a demanding crowd.

And that has led the 23-year-old to draw comparison between his time in the capital and the atmosphere created by Arabs.

There were nearly 8,000 in attendance last Saturday as United left it late to down Arbroath 2-1. However, many home supporters left the ground early.

Smith understands their frustrations and admits he enjoys playing in front of such a crowd.

“It’s brilliant. I had it before at Tynecastle where it’s the same,” he said.

“It’s very similar where there is an expectation to win games and if you’re not winning by half time you can feel the crowd going.

“If you didn’t have that, though, it wouldn’t be good.

“The expectation is good for the boys and we need to thrive off that rather than maybe going the other way.

“If the fans can stay as positive as they can throughout the game, knowing that it can take until the 80th minute or even later on Saturday for us to score, then that would be ideal.

“We understand the frustration but if we can use that to our advantage then it’s going to help.”

The Terrors welcome Morton to Tannadice tomorrow expecting a similar test to Arbroath.

And there will be some familiar faces in the Greenock side’s ranks from Smith’s time at St Mirren.

He won the Championship with the Buddies in season 2017/2018 playing alongside Ton stars Jack Baird and John Sutton.

And Smith expects the latter to embody David Hopkin’s side’s approach to the clash.

He added: “We’ve seen how they’ve played in the past few games and I’m sure we’ll be ready for that.

“John Sutton plays up front for them so you kind of know what to expect when you see his name on the teamsheet.

“He’s going to be physical and we need to match that. Hopefully, we score a bit earlier than we did last Saturday.

“You’re not always going to win games comfortably and sometimes you need to find a different way of winning. Teams are going to come to Tannadice and sit in to make it difficult and frustrate the crowd.

“That’s what happened on Saturday but we knew if we kept plugging away a chance would come and then, once we got one, we knew we could go on and win the game.

“Especially when we’re at home, teams are going to come and try to frustrate, it’s not always going to be open with both teams passing the ball in a free-flowing manner.

“To get the three points in any manner is important for us.”

And Smith believes having former Ayr team-mate Lawrence Shankland in their ranks could be key to the Tangerines prevailing over Morton.

Smith found Shankland for the winner against Arbroath last weekend but has played down any talk that he and hitman Shanks have some kind of telepathic link. Instead, he believes knowing Shankland is in the box is enough for most to swing balls into him.

“Knowing he’s there, regardless of whether it’s me or somebody else, and you can find him then you’ve always got a chance of scoring.

“I’m not sure it was anything to do with the fact we’ve played together for a while but, luckily, I put it right on his head and he was able to finish it off.”