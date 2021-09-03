Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United move perfect step for ambitious Scott McMann after Hamilton Accies education

By Calum Woodger
September 3, 2021, 9:00 am
Dundee United defender Scott McMann.
In many ways, life is about to get a whole lot different for Dundee United new boy Scott McMann.

In joining the Terrors on three-year deal on deadline day, McMann ended a 13-year association with Hamilton Accies and is set to lay down roots in the City of Discovery.

It saves a three-hour-plus round commute that’s for sure.

However, despite the distance between old and new, the 25-year-old sees parallels.

Much as he experienced as an academy graduate at Accies, McMann is encouraged by United’s eagerness to promote youth.

The left-back sees a bright future in tangerine as he reflected on his Lanarkshire education.

Comparison clear for McMann

“There are a lot of talented young players here and I could see that in the first couple of days of training,” he said.

“They will get a chance as well if they are good enough so I do see comparisons.

“My age group included Greg Docherty, Eamonn Brophy, Darren Lyon and Stephen Hendrie.

“I am friendly with all of them and obviously a couple of them have gone on to do good things.

Scott McMann played with Scotland debutant Lewis Ferguson at Hamilton.

“Lewis Ferguson was a few years younger than me but he came into the first team and was excellent for a year before getting his move and he thoroughly deserved it.

“I watched him make his debut for Scotland against Denmark and it must have been a proud moment for him, his family and Hamilton as well to see one of their young boys getting a chance at international level.

“Hamilton will give you an opportunity. If you are good enough, it doesn’t matter how old you are, they will throw you in the team.

“They were excellent with me giving me that chance.”

‘I think I was ready for a change’

Despite the similarities, there are some key differences between Accies and United for McMann.

Namely their ambitions.

The Terrors’ hopes for this season and beyond excite McMann after years of staving off relegation at New Douglas Park before eventually succumbing to the drop last term.

He added: “Just the size of the club and the opportunity to play in the Premiership again (appealed to me).

Scott McMann has joined up with Dundee United training at St Andrews.

“The conversation I had with the manager was really good and it excited me.

“I had been at Hamilton since I was 12. So I had 13 brilliant years there and I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for me.

“It is strange being in a new dressing-room as it is something I had never experienced.

“I didn’t know anyone but the boys have been brilliant with me the last couple of days and made me feel really welcome.

“I think I was ready for a change. It is a chance for me to develop my career and go to the next step and this was perfect for me.”