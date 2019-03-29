Dundee United momentum is building says boss Robbie Neilson

Momentum is building at Tannadice according to manager Robbie Neilson as he plots a take-down of league leaders Ross County.

Dundee United face a home tie against struggling Queen of the South tomorrow looking to make it four Championship victories on the bounce to keep their title hopes alive.

The Staggies lead the way by two points going into the weekend ahead of their trip to Alloa, though the Highland side have two games in hand on the Tangerines.

As much as they’ve enjoyed the last 10 days with victories over the leaders, Alloa and Dunfermline, Robbie says the Tangerines can’t afford to get carried away.

He said: “I feel there is a bit of momentum building but you have to continue that by winning games.

“If we are going to keep it going, we need to start well against Queens and build on it and get the three points.

“I have been in dressing-rooms before where you are hunting someone down, trying to get into the top six or into Europe.

“When you are involved you can feel it build, you can see players starting to enjoy the battles.

“But you can’t get too carried away with it and lose focus on the next game because that’s where the problems lie.”

He added: “I think the team are enjoying it and the fans are certainly enjoying it.

“But we can’t afford to enjoy it too much because you need to focus on the next game.

“After the game at Dunfermline on Tuesday we enjoyed it, the dressing-room was very good, but the next day it’s straight back into looking at tomorrow’s game. That is the way it’s got to be.”

Striker Osman Sow has returned to full training and will make the squad while Mark Connolly completed a full session today. Paul Watson should be available, too, after being rested for the win at East End Park.

Robbie said: “Sow completed full training yesterday and he’s looking good.

“I’m pleased to get him back for tomorrow and maybe get him some game time.

“Connolly will, hopefully, be OK. He did a bit of training yesterday but he put in a full session today and will, hopefully, be alright for the game.”