Dundee United have been mocked after it was claimed that Cammy Bell was advertised for sale on Twitter.

The club tweeted at 5pm last night that they are “open to offers” for the 30-year-old goalkeeper.

The Tele reported yesterday that the Bell wants to return to his first club Kilmarnock for personal reasons, and that United would demand a fee.

However, Bell responded to the tweet by telling The Scottish Sun that he was “mystified at seeing myself getting sold on social media”.

This comment inspired betting firm Ladbrokes to mock up a car advertisement showing Bell was available.

The advert says: “Condition: Used… For all offers contact Dundee United on Twitter (no time-wasters).”

Name: Cammy Bell

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 30

This followed a less creative tweet by fellow bookies Coral, who wrote: “Dundee United have put Cammy Bell up for sale. On Twitter. Innovative if nothing else.”

Sky Sports News mentioned the story this morning, with presenter Mike Wedderburn concluding: “One word for Dundee United… eBay.”

Others who commented included Reece Farmer, who tweeted: “Canny believe Utd are advertising Cammy Bell on twitter lit they’re selling a microwave or somehin.”

Chipstake posted: “Dundee Utd must no have got any offers for cammy bell on eBay so try to punt him on twitter.”

However, the club were defended by Rudo Lightning, who tweeted: “DUFC posted a link on Twitter to a news story on their site saying Cammy Bell is up for sale.

“They did not try to sell him on Twitter.”

