Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser nearing play-off return

Dundee United are “very, very hopeful” they will be able to call on Scott Fraser again before the season ends.

The 22-year-old has been out since an away defeat to St Mirren on March 15 after breaking his foot.

However, manager Ray McKinnon insists his only chance of featuring again this campaign will be in the play-offs — and even then he’s taking no chances.

Ray said: “We’re very, very hopeful he might be available for a play-off game.

“However, if he has any sort of setback along the way, it’ll be next season before he’s back.

“We’re very hopeful but, at the same time, we wouldn’t push him because it could be a six-month injury if he breaks down again because of the screw in his bone.

“We’re treading carefully with him but fingers crossed.”

Another young midfielder at Tannadice with an injury problem is Scott Allardice, who was replaced at half-time on Saturday.

There was concern due to his history of problems with the knee he felt pain in and the manager thought it best to take no chances.

“Scott hurt his knee in the first 10 minutes on Saturday which was really unfortunate.

“He felt it and we can’t take any chances with him.

“Scott’s had two really bad knee injuries and it was the same knee.

“He took a really bad one and felt a similar thing, so we had to replace him at half-time.

“He’s feeling better now, the physio reckons it’s not the same thing.

“He’s played the last four games, so well done to him. It won’t do any harm to take a wee rest.”