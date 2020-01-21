Dundee United midfielder Sam Stanton to leave club for Phoenix Rising

Dundee United midfielder Sam Stanton is to leave the club for Phoenix Rising.

Stanton wasn’t in United’s matchday squad for their cup clash against Hibs and is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old and his representatives instead jetted out to Arizona to speak to the second-tier USL Championship side, who are part-owned by Didier Drogba, to discuss a potential move.

My time @dundeeunitedfc is over! Been a brilliant couple of years and met some great people. Thanks to all the supporters, players and staff for my time here. I’ll be watching the boys finish of the season! All the best 🍊 — Sam Stanton (@sstanton_11) January 21, 2020

Stanton has now confirmed that he has played his last game for the club with a deal set to be rubber-stamped this window for the new USL season starting in March.

Since joining the Terrors from Hibs in 2017, Stanton has scored 12 goals in 102 appearances.

Elsewhere, Cammy Smith is reportedly on trial at Irish side Dundalk after Partick Thistle cooled their interest in the Tangerines attacker, while kid Scott Banks is close to clinching his move to Crystal Palace.