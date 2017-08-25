Dundee United midfielder Jordi Briels returns for St Mirren trip

Dutchman Jordie Briels is set to return when Dundee United head for St Mirren on Saturday.

The 25-year-old picked up a groin injury late in the Irn-Bru Cup win over Cowdenbeath last week and had to watch Saturday’s win over Brechin from the stand.

That was a frustration for boss Ray McKinnon who’d only used the midfielder in the tie to have a look at him at right-back, where he also played during his time back home in Holland.

But he looks on course to be back for the weekend.

And his manager believes the former Fortuna Sittard man is going to have a big part to play in his team this term.

“Jordie is a big strong ball winner and he’ll get plenty time on the park because there will be plenty games this year, particularly away from home when we’ll need those qualities,” said Ray.

“He’s good on the ball but he also gets around the park and also gets possession back.”

Recently-appointed club captain Willo Flood, meanwhile, could make his first league start of the campaign after doing well when he came on against Brechin.

Injury problems that were a hangover from last term mean his appearances so far in the Championship have been from the bench.

But that could be about to change.

“Willo did well on Saturday. He definitely made an impact and helped get us over the line,” added Ray.

“As well as what he can do with the ball, he’s one who has an influence on those around him, which is part of the reason he’s captain.”

Ray believes another three points this weekend would see his team put down a marker showing they will be the pace setters in the promotion race.

“I think it would be a statement if we could win this game.

“It would be good to keep our run going and get to the international break with maximum points from the first four games.

“There will still be a long way to go after that but it would keep the momentum building.

“It won’t be easy because St Mirren are a good team.

“Jack Ross has done well there and recruited well over the summer and they showed last week when they won with 10 men that they can get results.

“But we can go there with confidence.”