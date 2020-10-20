Dundee United midfielder Declan Glass out for the season after undergoing knee surgery

Dundee United midfielder Declan Glass is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The 20-year-old faces a lengthy lay-off following today’s operation on an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury he suffered on loan at Partick Thistle.

It’s understood Glass – who helped Cove Rangers win League Two in 2019/20 before returning to Tannadice to become a Championship title winner – was crocked in a friendly against Ayr United on September 30.

He could be out of action for up to nine months.

United said: “Our academy graduate Declan Glass has undergone surgery today on a knee injury he sustained last month while on loan.

“Everyone at the club wishes Deco all the best in his recovery and we can’t wait to see him back on the grass in a tangerine shirt.”

Glass made just one appearance in the Premiership this season before joining Ian McCall’s Jags last month.

But he was praised by Tangerines gaffer Micky Mellon for his desire to play regular first-team football.

After the loan deal was announced, Mellon said: “I think it’s a great place for Declan to go and play.

“An opportunity has come along to go to a good football club with a good manager in Ian McCall where we can be confident that he’s going to reach the next level.

“He’ll go there with a clear set of objectives that he has to hit in order to become what we want him to become which is a Dundee United player and a consistent player that holds down a position in the first team.

“He needs games because he’s not getting enough of what he needs in training.

“He needs to be able to do it Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday in a first team to take him to the next level.

“I expect him to do that because he is a talented boy.”