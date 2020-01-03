Dundee United midfielder Stanton doubtful for Queen of the South match

Dundee United may be without Sam Stanton for tomorrow’s trip to Queen of the South as the midfielder continues to battle a hamstring problem.

The 25-year-old sat out last week’s 1-1 derby draw against Dundee at Tannadice with the complaint.

However, tomorrow’s trip to Dumfries may come too soon for a return with next weekend’s trip to Partick Thistle a more likely return date.

Long-term absentee Peter Pawlett remains out with an ankle injury.

However, there is better news in the form of key men Nicky Clark (calf) and Paul McMullan (groin) having shaken off knocks in time for the Palmerston clash.

“The players have all come out of the derby fine. Nicky Clark tightened up a wee bit but he’s OK,” Robbie said.

“Paul McMullan is similar, he’s had an issue with his groin so we will just have to see how he is.

“Peter Pawlett is back running and we hope he will be back in the squad for the Partick Thistle game.

“Sam Stanton might make tomorrow but, if not, he will definitely be back for the following week.”

Ahead of the Doonhamers encounter, Robbie says they were disappointed not to take all three points in the derby.

However, he admits other results going their way softened the blow.

He added: “We were disappointed not to take full points last Friday but a draw was a fair result.

“After the game there was disappointment in the camp that we didn’t continue our winning run but then you see the results on Saturday and we have taken another point ahead of teams, so it was a good weekend.”

Meanwhile, the Tangerines have taken American midfielder Dillon Powers on trial.

The 28-year-old Texan has been a free agent since leaving Orlando City in November where he struggled for game time over the past three years.

Powers was capped at U/18 and U/20 level by the USA and was named MLS Rookie of the Year in 2013.

United sporting director Tony Asghar said: “Dillon has come over for us to assess his fitness and for him to assess Dundee United.

“He is the type of player who we feel could enhance our squad but nothing has been agreed yet.”