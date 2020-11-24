Calum Butcher says Dundee United are now officially looking up the table rather than down

Dundee United are now officially looking up the table rather than down, according to midfielder Calum Butcher.

The Tangerines came from behind to beat Hamilton Accies 2-1 at Tannadice last Saturday, a result that consolidated their fifth place in the Premiership.

Micky Mellon’s men, who are still going through wage-cut negotiations, don’t have a game this weekend because of their exit from the Betfred Cup so their next test is in the league against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on December 5.

That fixture will begin the move towards the hectic festive schedule and Butcher is hoping United can close the gap on the sides above them during that time.

The midfielder told DUTV: “It was absolutely fantastic to turn it around and it really showed the mentality of the group.

“There is a lot going on around the club, as we know, and that shows how together we are that we came back from 1-0 down to get a result.

“The reaction was fantastic.

“Hopefully, the fans be proud of our performances so far and look at where we are in the league after getting promoted.

“We are really happy (about) where we are and are looking to build on that.

“We are looking above us now and will try to pick off the teams ahead of us.”

As a proud Englishman, Butcher revealed he is already relishing next summer’s Euros in general and the England v Scotland clash on June 18 in particular.

He hopes to be cheering on at least one player in dark blue.

He said: “I am looking forward to that and it’s fantastic for Scottish football (qualification).

“Obviously, we have had Shanks (Lawrence Shankland) involved and that’s brilliant.

“Hopefully, with him performing for us he can get into the Scotland team.

“By then we may have fans back in grounds and it would be a fantastic atmosphere at Wembley.

“I can imagine there will be a lot of Scots going down there to watch the game if, as we hope, the supporters are allowed back in.”