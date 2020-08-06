Dundee United boss Micky Mellon says club’s transfer recruitment drive is ‘on the front foot’ as he looks to strengthen squad

There have been a smattering rather than a procession of new arrivals at Dundee United but boss Micky Mellon insists they are ‘on the front foot’ with their recruitment drive.

Mellon has raided the English market since taking over the reins at Tannadice, bringing in Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton on loan and snapping up defender Ryan Edwards from Blackpool.

The former Tranmere boss is reportedly chasing Ipswich stars James Norwood and Toto Nsiala and, although he is keeping his cards close to his chest, says United have a few irons in the fire.

“We are in the market, if possible, to make Dundee United’s squad stronger,” he said.

“I am careful to say squad because we have good players here but we are in the market all the time to try and make that better.

“It is a continual on-going job because that is my job.

“We will get linked to all sorts of players because we speak to agents but we have to be respectful to other clubs and players.

“The clubs would be the first place we would go to if we were to try and pursue something.”

He continued: “The recruitment market can change on the toss of a coin.

“It can be one that happens right away or it could be a slow burner where you are continually prodding at it.

“There are a few we are prodding at the moment and trying to shake and things can change very quickly.

“We are on the front foot and trying to improve the squad with some strong characters as quickly as we can.”

Centre-back Edwards will be in contention to make his United debut at Motherwell on Saturday as the Tangerines look to build on an opening day draw with St Johnstone.

Whether the 26-year-old runs out at Fir Park is fitness pending. However, Mellon is just delighted to have signed up a man he feels will be a key part of what he’s building.

He added: “I am delighted to get him in.

“I came into the group and got underneath it before I made any decisions on what type of players I needed to bring in.

“It became very clear to me that we needed that type of central defender to compliment what we have already got.

“Ryan is a leader, fantastic competitor and a good all-round guy.

“He has come up here with bags of ambition and is looking to do really, really well.

“He has an ambition to make a real impact.

“He’ll be a good addition to the squad along with Luke Bolton and we are pleased that we have strengthened the group.”

Mellon thinks his latest recruit has everything it takes to be a success in Scotland after spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle.

“I saw him right back in his Blackburn days,” he continued.

“He is a centre back I have known for a long time.

“He is a good size, a good athlete and is a winner.

“I know he will come up here, settle and do very well up here.

“He is maybe a wee bit behind in fitness as he hasn’t done six weeks like we have done but we’ll gauge him along with Bolton and if we feel they’re ready for this weekend then we will put him in.”

Off the pitch, Edwards is no stranger to battles, having come through the other side of a testicular cancer diagnosis three years ago.

Having that kind of character in his ranks is vital for Terrors gaffer Mellon.

“We have all been touched with stuff like that via all our families,” he said.

“The boy has had to deal with that at a young age and he showed tremendous character to get through that.

“Nobody can question Ryan’s character coming through something very serious like that.

“He has done that and we are delighted to have a boy with that sort of character because we are going to need that in the building.”