Dundee United manager Micky Mellon not worried about transfer deadline day as Lawrence Shankland scores again

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon insists he isn’t nervous about losing star striker Lawrence Shankland as the end of the transfer window nears.

Shankland scored his second goal in successive games for the Tangerines as they drew 1-1 with Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

He is also odds-on to be named in national coach Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro play-off semi-final clash with Israel when it is announced on Tuesday.

Shankland has, of course, been linked with a move almost since the day he walked into Tannadice and Mellon isn’t getting himself worked up about it ahead of the October 5 midnight deadline.

The United boss said: “It is what it is.

“We have a good football club and we have talented players.

“I don’t think anything will happen here unless it makes the club better.

“If something gets put our way regarding any of them then the decision will end with this: ‘Does it make Dundee United better?’

“So I am confident that we will make the best decision for United and, as of this minute, I’m delighted with what we’ve got while looking to try to add to it with a wee bit more quality.

“We are moving in the right direction.”