Dundee United boss Micky Mellon proves hard act to follow at Tranmere as former No2 Mike Jackson breaks silence on Rovers sacking

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon’s former Tranmere No2 Mike Jackson has broken his silence on his Rovers sacking.

The 46-year-old – who was also Mellon’s assistant at Shrewsbury – was axed after just three months following a dismal start to the Prenton Park side’s League Two campaign.

His squad rebuild in the wake of the Scot’s departure for Tannadice didn’t go as planned and they sit 18th in the table, with just nine points from 10 games.

In an LMA (League Managers Association) statement, he said: “Tranmere Rovers has given me some great moments since I re-joined the club as assistant manager with Micky Mellon.

“From the start of our journey in the National League, I have enjoyed four memorable years at the club including three special days at Wembley and back to back promotions.

“I’d like to thank all of the staff and players for their efforts over the years and for giving everything to help us to achieve our goals.

“I’d also like to thank the owners for giving me the opportunity to manage this special club, which has had a big impact on my career as a player and as a coach. Lastly, thank you to the fans for their continued support throughout this difficult period.

“The challenges we have faced as a club this past 12 months have forced us to adapt and make wholesale changes to the team and staff.

“When I took over from Micky in the summer, we had a plan to rebuild and get back to winning games. For a number of reasons, this was an increasingly difficult task and the squad has only recently become close to full strength.

“It is disappointing to be leaving but I believe I have left the club with a good group of players and I am sure it is only a matter of time before the players will achieve the success the club and the fans deserve.

“I wish the very best of luck to all at Tranmere Rovers.”

Comment from Merseyside football journalist Aidan Jones

It was a brave decision by Tranmere to sack Mike Jackson and I think chairman Mark Palios has made the right choice.

Jackson was appointed in the hope that he would continue what Micky Mellon started at the club and to keep the core of the squad together while strengthening in specific areas.

Despite a number of additions, many felt the tactics he adopted didn’t suit the group of players at his disposal.

Jackson also suffered bad luck in the job, with a number of players having to self-isolate recently after two members of the group returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Mellon was always going to be hard to replace. With the appointment of Jackson, the board, understandably, went for continuity and it made sense.

They now need someone who is willing to take risks in order to help the club return to League One at the first attempt.

The perception is that Jackson is suited to being a No2 and “too nice” to be in the hot seat.

Harsh? Perhaps. Crucially, though, it is points rather than personality that led to Tranmere’s decision.