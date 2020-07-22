Dundee United manager Micky Mellon ‘satisfied’ after watching his side’s 4-1 friendly win over Rangers B team

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon expressed his satisfaction with his side’s display in the convincing friendly victory on the road against a Rangers B team.

With a week and a half to go before the August 1 Premiership kick-off, the Tangerines won 4-1 at the Rangers Training Centre at Auchenhowie thanks to goals from former Light Blues forward Nicky Clark, Calum Butcher, Lawrence Shankland and Dillon Powers.

Gers’ second-string XI, managed by Kevin Thomson, featured several first-team players including summer signing Calvin Bassey, Greg Stewart, Greg Docherty, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Jones.

Mellon – whose former Tranmere Rovers team-mate Stevie Frail will be appointed as his No2 this week – said: “It was another worthwhile run out with some well-worked goals.

“We still have work to do ahead of the new campaign but we will strive to get better in every session between now and the Premiership campaign.

“It was another opportunity where everyone got minutes and the young lads again showed up well.

“All in all, I’m pleased.”

Clark put the visitors in front from the penalty spot after just six minutes following a Glenn Middleton handball.

Seven minutes later, Gers were on level terms when ex-Dundee loan kid Josh McPake calmly finished past Benjamin Siegrist, whose appearance handed gaffer Mellon a fitness boost ahead of next week’s Tayside derby against St Johnstone.

It was level at the interval but Calum Butcher’s 60th minute strike, after brilliant link-up play with Shankland, gave United the lead once again.

Tangerines talisman and Scotland international Shankland made it 3-1 just three minutes later with a low curling shot from inside the box.

Substitute Dillon Powers put the seal on the victory with ten to go, with Mark Connolly providing the assist.

Mellon’s men face Kilmarnock in a friendly on Saturday.

Rangers starting XI: Firth, Patterson, Middleton, Mayo, Bassey, McCrorie, Stewart, Docherty, McPake, Kennedy, Jones.

Dundee United starting XI: Siegrist, L Smith, Connolly, Reynolds, Pawlett, Clark, Robson, Butcher, Harkes, Shankland, Appere.