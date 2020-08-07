Dundee United boss Micky Mellon on facing Motherwell, ‘tough’ Scottish Premiership and ‘real talent’ Lewis Neilson

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon insists they are going to have to be at their best every week to pick up Premiership points this season.

United head for Motherwell, who finished third last term, tomorrow and Mellon is anticipating a difficult clash.

The Terrors boss watched on as the Steelmen opened the new campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Ross County on Monday.

United and St Johnstone played out a 1-1 draw at Tannadice last weekend. However, gaffer Mellon insists those results mean nothing in a tight division.

“I went to Dingwall on Monday night and that’s the furthest north I have been in my life,” he said.

“I enjoyed it, it was a good game and I enjoyed the tactical tussle of it and you could see what both teams were trying to do.

“So I know just how difficult a game it’s going to be when we play them both.

“From what I have seen of the teams in the league so far, it’s a tough division and the teams are all relatively well-matched.

“There isn’t much between a lot of the teams. I have seen Ross County, Motherwell, Hibs and Kilmarnock – and there isn’t much between anyone.

“It’s going to be very keenly-contested and where everyone is going to finish when the shake up happens is anyone’s guess.

“One thing for certain is you are going to have to be good to pick up points in this league.

“I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Mellon is relishing testing himself against ’Well counterpart Stephen Robinson once more after going up against each other in their playing days down south.

He added: “I know him well. I am fortunate that I probably know all the managers who work in Scotland well.

“I have either played against them or managed against them. A lot of them have had spells in England including Neil Lennon.

“So I know them well and I have a good sporting relationship with them.”

Paul McMullan (hernia) is the only injury concern for United’s visit to Fir Park, with the winger rated as touch and go.

First-team injuries are not of too great a concern for Mellon, however, as proven by his fielding of young Lewis Neilson in last Saturday’s league opener.

The Tangerines boss insists there will be opportunities for Neilson and others throughout the term if they impress.

He commented: “Lewis is a real talent, I’d actually seen him in and around the Scotland U/17 group because my own boy is in there, too.

“I saw him and Chris Mochrie, they both caught the eye and I knew they were Dundee United players.

“So when I came in, he impressed me and I didn’t play him last weekend because he was young – I played him because he was the one best-placed to do the job we needed in the back three.

“I don’t care what age they are, if they are good enough to help us win a game of football then I’ll put them in.

“I have told the young players here, I got the youth team together and told them they have to try to get into the team.

“I told them they saw on Saturday that if they work hard the opportunities will be there.

“As a club, we have invested heavily in young talent and the academy here is brilliant.

“There are some terrific young players at the football club and it’s my job to find opportunities for them.

“If we can bring through players from a recruitment pool which is our own then it’s a win-win for the club.

“Also, for people who want to come and play with Dundee United they can see those chances will be there.”