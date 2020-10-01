Dundee United boss Micky Mellon wish is granted as Logan Chalmers is called into Scotland under-21 squad

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has had his wish granted after Logan Chalmers was called into the Scotland under-21 squad.

The Tangerines’ young star, who has made a terrific start to the Premiership season, has been recognised with inclusion in coach Scot Gemmill’s selection for the forthcoming matches against the Czech Republic at Tynecastle on October 9 before travelling to San Marino on the 13th in a Uefa Euro Championship qualifier double-header.

Chalmers was drafted in along with PJ Morrison of Motherwell and Manchester City’s Lewis Fiorini, who is currently on loan at NAC Breda.

Following United’s 1-1 draw against Hamilton on Saturday, his club boss pondered the question: “What about Logan Chalmers?”

Mellon, who had just seen his player lay on a goal for senior Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland, added: “I don’t pick the (national) teams but in every interview I’ve done recently we’ve all spoken about how talented he is.

“He is a young Scottish player in our Premiership, operating at the top end of our game, and he can’t get in the Scotland under-21 team.

“You have all watched a lot of the football he has played and he has been consistent for some time.

“I just want to get the young Scottish boys in the team and see talent, dribbling with the ball and having shots at goal.

“He is right up there, doing it in our top league but never gets in.”

It appears that someone was listening to Mellon and now Chalmers will get a taste of international football.