Dundee United manager Micky Mellon says Hibs’ goal at Tannadice last night was offside as he delivers injury update on Lawrence Shankland

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon felt the goal that beat them at Tannadice last night was offside.

In the build-up to Christian Doidge’s 65th-minute winner for Hibs, the ball struck Josh Doig when he was in an offside position but play was allowed to go on by referee Don Robertson.

It was a sore one for Mellon to take as that was the difference between the sides.

Mellon now hopes the breaks will go his players’ way in future.

Asked if he thought there was a problem with the goal, he replied: “Yes, he’s offside but that’s one of those wee moments that you get throughout a season.

“Hopefully, they balance themselves out.

“We do need to be a bit more clinical in trying to create chances but there was nothing in it.

“But for a ricochet going the other way, we had a tight game.”

United’s lack of cutting edge was made worse by the sight of ankle injury victim Lawrence Shankland sitting in the stand.

Mellon said: “He is improving. It was a wee bit early for him this evening but he is improving all the time.

“We hope he comes back into things for the weekend.”

There was also encouraging news regarding Jamie Robson, who was involved in a terrible head clash with Hibs player Paul McGinn.

Mellon added: “He took a nasty head knock in what was a really honest challenge.

“Common sense has to prevail there. Why would he want to knock himself out going for header?

“He came off the worst but he is all right and we have good medical people here.

“We will make sure he is well looked after.”

Central defender Ryan Edwards, who made his debut, came off with what looked like a hamstring injury but Mellon was upbeat, saying: “He is all right. That’s the problem when you bring in players who are a bit behind in their match fitness.”