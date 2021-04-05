Dundee United still have plenty to play for in league and cup insists boss Micky Mellon as he assures Arabs they’ll ‘keep the foot on the gas’

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has assured Arabs they’ll keep the foot on the gas until the end of the season.

United, currently sat in eighth spot in the Premiership, head for New Douglas Park on Saturday to take on bottom side Hamilton.

Accies are fighting for survival and, with the Terrors relatively safe, most would agree the Lanarkshire have more to lose.

However, for Tangerines gaffer Mellon, every game is still important post split as the Tannadice club aim to finish as high up in the table as possible.

“Everyone knows what the prizes they’re fighting for now so when you get to this stage of the season every game is a battle,” he said.

“We are looking forward to it, it’s always been tight, tough games when we play them.

“Brian Rice (Accies boss) has a group of very committed players who know what it takes to stay in the league.

“But it’s not just about them because we have plenty to play for, too.

“We want to finish as high as we can and get as many points as we can.

“The demand is there to keep improving so the pressure is constantly there to keep the foot on the gas.”

Cup run not beyond Terrors but Mellon yearns for fans

The Terrors aren’t ploughing a lone furrow, though, with the Scottish Cup still to think about after Saturday’s late 2-1 win over Partick Thistle.

United fought back from a goal down at Tannadice with Lawrence Shankland and Nicky Clark, the latter controversially, striking with time ticking away to send them into the last 16.

There they will meet League One strugglers Forfar Athletic and Mellon admits they fancy their chances of progression in the competition.

Top-tier United will, undoubtedly, be favourites but gaffer Mellon wishes that status could only be strengthened with a strong away support at Station Park as they make the short journey up the A90 into Angus.

“We were delighted to get through, it’s important for Dundee United to do well in the Scottish Cup,” he added.

“We have other games to focus on first so we’ll look at them just now before attacking the next round.

“Obviously, with Celtic and Rangers being drawn against each other that opens it up a wee bit for everyone else because one of them will be going out.

“But there will be plenty more good teams in it, you have to give it your full attention and try to get through.

“The sad thing is that if fans were able to come we’d probably fill Forfar’s ground, so that’s really unfortunate for them and for the tie itself.

“We will get a chance to watch them before the game comes around and we’ll be ready.”