Dundee United gaffer Micky Mellon urges his Premiership new boys to make ‘a positive impact’ against champions Celtic

Dundee United will walk out to empty stands to play Celtic but manager Micky Mellon is relishing the day when the Tannadice roar returns.

The Tangerines’ boss joined the chorus of people welcoming the green light from the Scottish Government for a limited number of spectators to attend matches from September 14.

Had coronavirus not struck, the ground would have been filled to capacity for Celtic’s Saturday teatime glamour game – one of the biggest fixtures on the card.

It is not to be for a wee while but Mellon can’t wait for supporters to make the game feel just that little bit more normal again.

He said: “It’s great news that it looks like fans will be coming back. Football with fans is what it’s all about.

“It will be terrific to get supporters back and I am really looking forward to getting back to having them in the stadium backing us.

“Common sense will tell you that in order for football clubs to grow you need finances and part of that is getting fans through the door.

“So I would imagine it will have a positive impact on that front but, as a manager, it’s about having that backing from the stands.”

With impeccable timing, Mellon revealed he himself had been unable to attend a game – Tuesday’s Champions League qualifying tie between the Hoops and KR Reykjavik at Celtic Park on Tuesday night.

He wanted to see Neil Lennon’s men in the flesh ahead of their league clash but Mellon explained: “We tried to get into the Celtic game but we couldn’t get tickets.

“Celtic told us Uefa are not allowing anyone in to watch the games.

“But with the technology you have now we have been able to watch all the games they have had recently.”

Mellon witnessed, albeit virtually, that 6-0 thrashing of the Icelandic team and knows this is the greatest challenge his players will have faced since stepping up from the Championship.

He said: “Whenever you play the champions in any country you know the challenge will be a big one.

“But it is something you want to be involved in and get excited about.

“We will be encouraging the players to get involved in all games so this is an opportunity to play in a fantastic game against the champions.

“It is all positive because it gives us a chance to see where we are as a club and go attack it.

“We believe we can make a positive impact – that is what we are in the Premiership for.

“Given the size of this football club, that is what we should we doing. That is what the fans and the owners of the club expect.”

The Tangerines have impressed in the way they have nullified threats from their opponents thus far, with Motherwell and Hibs in particular struggling to make headway against a solid midfield.

This test is on another level but Mellon said: “We will be trying to find a way to make it difficult for Celtic. Every team has strengths and weaknesses, so we have to get an awful lot right on the day to get a result against Celtic.

“But this is football and you always have a chance.”