CALUM WOODGER: There’s a lot of talent at Dundee United as it stands…but Micky Mellon’s squad is a little thin on the ground

It’s a player’s dream for a new manager to come in and say they’ll all get a chance to prove themselves, so credit goes to Micky Mellon for doing just that at Dundee United.

However, with two weeks until the new Premiership season starts and no new first-team recruits in the door, United fans would be forgiven for feeling a little anxious.

Besides the addition of young reserve goalkeeper Jack Newman it’s been all quiet in terms of ins and outs at Tannadice as new boss Mellon assesses his squad.

Not even a fortnight in the hot seat himself, he is well within his rights to do just that.

He needs to have an informed opinion of what he has at his disposal and where he may need to strengthen.

That comes from seeing players up close and in the flesh, watching them in sessions and in games but also getting to know them as people.

These are all important steps for a new regime to get maximum results.

I fear, though, by leaving it too late the Tangerines could get off to sticky start on the pitch under Mellon.

Don’t get me wrong, there is a lot of talent in that Terrors pool as it stands.

In Lawrence Shankland you have a prolific marksman and potential star in the making for club and country.

Liam Smith, Jamie Robson, Nicky Clark and Paul McMullan will be itching to show what they can do at the highest level.

Americans Dillon Powers and Ian Harkes provide good options and there’s young talent like Louis Appere, Declan Glass and Logan Chalmers, too.

That’s not to mention experienced campaigners like Benjamin Siegrist, Mark Connolly, Mark Reynolds and Calum Butcher, who United have relied on for the last 18 months.

They have all stepped up to the plate and handled that responsibility to earn United their spot at the top table and deserve the chance to defend it.

However, going into the Premiership for the first time in four years, I still feel United are a little thin on the ground.

Quality is, of course, more important than quantity and I’m sure Mellon will have his targets that he feels can add something to the club. In terms of pure squad size, though, cover is needed.

We’ve already seen with Siegrist, Butcher and Shankland struggling with injury how short the Terrors could be in crucial early games.

A couple of extra bodies would alleviate any concerns of stifling.

That all but one of their under-contract first-team players accepted a wage cut is cause for optimism for Dundee.

The vast majority of the squad making a salary sacrifice is testament not only to the players as individuals but to the togetherness of the club as well.

It should reassure Dark Blues supporters they’ll be just fine on the pitch next season under James McPake.

He’s clearly built a solid team spirit and bond – one strong enough to see them through the trials and tribulations on and off the park in the months ahead.

However, the fact Kane Hemmings is the exception to the rule and could, potentially, be out the door at Dens Park is the last thing the Dee would’ve wanted.

Minus the English striker, Dundee are a different animal. He, after all, was their marquee signing last summer.

The hitman is more than just a goal-scorer, he’s their talisman. Invariably, if the 29-year-old performs well then so do his team.

Finding a replacement of his quality would be some task but Dee fans should be hoping all is not lost on No 29 sticking around.

As a proud Scotsman it pains me to say it but Harry Kane truly is a magnificent goal-scorer.

He has done it consistently for seasons now but if there was ever any doubt about his ability he has well and truly quashed that by netting his 200th club career goal against Newcastle on Wednesday.

At just 26, if he stays fit, you wouldn’t bet against him topping Alan Shearer’s Premier League record and Wayne Rooney’s England total.

That the Premiership is due to return in two weeks and we still have arguments raging between the SFA, SPFL and its member clubs is, sadly, no surprise.

Surely this should have been sorted amicably by now?