Dundee United boss Micky Mellon backs star keeper Benjamin Siegrist after howler for Rangers’ fourth in Ibrox defeat

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has backed goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist after he suffered a tough day at the office against Rangers.

United fell to a 4-1 defeat to the league leaders at Ibrox on Sunday thanks to goals from Ianis Hagi, Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos before Marc McNulty’s late consolation strike.

There was little Terrors No 1 Siegrist could do about goals one and two from Hagi and Kent as they nestled in the back of the net aided by wicked deflections.

Aribo’s strike minutes into the second period was a crackerjack no goalie in the league would’ve expected to save.

However, the Swiss stopper was at fault as Morelos made it four on 64 minutes, with Siegrist cannoning a clearance off the Colombian striker only to see the ball trundle back past him and into an open goal.

The 29-year-old soon made up for his error moments later as he stooped low to deny Borna Barisic from the penalty spot before McNulty struck on 86 minutes.

Tannadice gaffer Mellon was keen to deflect any blame for the result away from the big keeper, who has been in tremendous form this season, insisting he’s on his way to becoming a top performer.

“We won’t be looking to put any blame on him”

“There’s two big deflections and one that he (Aribo) smashes,” he said.

“They’re the types of things that went against us and they can’t go against you if you’re going to get any success at a place like Ibrox.

“Benji is certainly right up there with one of our best performers – the levels he’s gave us.

“We won’t be looking to put any blame on him.

“It’s a moment (Morelos’ goal) he won’t have wanted with the level of goalkeeper he wants to become but he was unlucky and then makes a great save from a penalty kick.”

The defeat in Glasgow leaves United sitting in seventh spot, a point behind St Mirren in the race for the top six.

With the Buddies holding a game in hand over the Tangerines, Mellon’s troops will travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday hoping to pick up points with three games to go until the split.