Dundee United boss Micky Mellon insists they are not feeling the pressure from teams below them as he hails goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist as the best in Scotland

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon insists they are not feeling the pressure to pick up Premiership points despite teams circling ominously below them.

United welcome Kilmarnock to Tannadice tomorrow while Motherwell are the visitors on Saturday in a tough run of festive fixtures for Mellon’s men.

They currently lie sixth in the top flight but Livingston, St Mirren, Killie, St Johnstone and second-bottom Hamilton are within just a few points of them.

The Terrors gaffer insists, however, they are not feeling the heat from underneath and, instead, are focusing on improving their own standing.

“We don’t feel any pressure, honestly, we just get on with looking after our own business,” Mellon said.

“Like I’ve said many times, we just need to concentrate on what we do.

“That’s the truth – that’s not me trying to fob off a question.

“We just look after ourselves, take care of our own business and try to be the best versions of ourselves we possibly can and find a way of getting results in every game.”

Given the tight nature of the table and their sitting in the middle of the pack, United’s forthcoming fixtures could swing their season in either direction.

However, Mellon doesn’t reckon the matches against Killie and the Steelmen take on any added importance as they look to maintain their top-six place.

“It’s always been really important for us to keep our focus,” he continued.

“I’ve never said any different. The important thing is we don’t get carried away and start thinking about games in the future.

“It’s the next game that’s important to us but, more than that, we’ve kept it closer and kept saying every day is important.

“We know how hard we’ve got to work to keep improving all the time – we’re doing that and working very hard to keep taking steps forward.

“We’ll keep our focus on what we need to do and the next most important thing for us is tomorrow’s game.”

Mellon hopes to build on the 1-1 draw at Hibs last time out, as Alex Dyer brings his Ayrshire side north, by picking up all three points.

He added: “The first half we still defended really well.

“It is important we are able to play in different ways but in the second half and with the introduction of the lads coming off the bench, they certainly made an impact that is for sure.

“We tweaked a few things and it helped us to get a positive response in that game.

“It is a good point but we were disappointed not to take three, but Hibs is always a difficult place to go.

“Of course, every game we try to pick up points but we won’t rush ahead of ourselves.

“We’ll get prepared properly and go attack another important game tomorrow and it will be one day and game at a time.”

‘Benjy is the best keeper in Scotland’

Tangerines stopper Benjamin Siegrist pulled off a number of magnificent saves to keep his team in it at Easter Road and boss Mellon was eager to heap praise on the Swiss No 1.

Asked if he was the best goalkeeper in Scotland, he said: “Yeah, without a doubt!

“He is a fantastic goalkeeper and he works very, very hard at his craft.

“When called upon you have to be very good to beat him. He has done terrific for us when called upon.”

Siegrist has made the second-most saves in the division this season and Mellon reckons the Swiss national team should be sitting up and taking notice of his man.

He continued: “All players have got to have ambitions and aim as high as they can.

“Switzerland have some really, really talented goalkeepers.

“When you look at their squad that is the situation, but what I would say is that if they have better goalkeepers than Benjy then they are absolutely blessed, aren’t they?”

As for other managers looking at his goalie, that’s as far as Mellon hopes it goes.

He insists he’s not concerned about losing Siegrist in the winter window, believing the 28-year-old is already playing at the highest level possible with United in the Premiership.

He commented: “It is not a concern until it is a concern! That is how football works.

“Without creating any hysteria, these things can happen because people keep asking you about your best players.

“We have had nothing and we just get on with it, like we do with all the players and focus on the next game.

“He is already playing at the highest level, he is playing in the Scottish Premiership.

“He is playing at a great football club, enjoying his football and long may that continue.”