Dundee United are expected to announce Micky Mellon as the club’s new manager tomorrow.

Tele Sport understands the deal to take the 48-year-old to Tannadice to replace Robbie Neilson, who returned to Hearts two weeks ago, was finalised today.

Mellon, 48, will sign a two-year deal with the Premiership new boys.

He emerged as the preferred candidate for the role on Friday after talks with the United hierarchy, including sporting director Tony Asghar, who also spoke to Steve McClaren and Malky Mackay about the job.

The Championship title winners held discussions with Rovers at the weekend over compensation for the Paisley-born coach, who was under contract until next summer.

He has an impressive record in the lower leagues in England, also bossing Fleetwood Town, Barnsley (as caretaker) and Shrewsbury Town.

Rovers were relegated from League One last month after a vote to call the bottom two divisions early on a points-per-game basis.

The United job is his first managerial role in his homeland.