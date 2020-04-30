Dundee United captain Mark Reynolds wants a 14-team Premiership next season

Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds believes a 14-team top flight is in the best interests of Scottish football.

United will take their place in the Premiership whenever the new season gets under way amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it could potentially look very different with an SPFL working group currently debating potential league reconstruction.

Although Reynolds and the vast majority of his fellow-professionals favour a 14-team top tier, as revealed in a PFA Scotland survey, he knows any decision made is out of their hands.

“There is a lot of talk about the shape the league will take next season and we will just have to wait and see if they agree on something,” the 32-year-old said.

“I don’t see any issue with 14 teams and I think most players would agree with that.

“I always think as Scots we love negativity and we always think the worst is going to happen, but why not turn it into a positive?

“If this is a chance to expand the league or play at different times of the year then let’s embrace it and make it work.

“If we go to 14 teams for a few seasons and then reassess it, we can then make plans to change it. I see it as an opportunity to do something that might be good for the game.

“I think 14 would work, bigger than that you end up with too many teams with nothing to play for from February onwards.

“With a 16 or bigger you have too many teams who can’t do anything at the top end but are away from the bottom, so they just sit around the middle of the table for months with nothing really to play for.

“But I think 14 works, you get enough big games and it should mean that everyone is playing for something all season.”

The Terrors defender believes increasing the number of teams in the top flight would have a knock on effect and be fairer for teams in the lower leagues whose seasons were dashed by Covid-19.

Reynolds continued: “Adding two more teams in will make it a bit fresher, a couple of extra grounds to go to, and we know from being in the Championship there would be good enough teams to come up.

“I think moving to 14 teams and letting Falkirk go up to the Championship along with Raith would be a fair solution because they were going nip and tuck for the title.

“It would mean nobody would feel aggrieved because of something which has been out of everyone’s control.”

Tangerines captain Reynolds is also urging clubs to act for the greater good of the game, financially, and not in self-interest.

“The financial aspect is going to be horrific and teams might even go to the wall,” the former Aberdeen and Motherwell centre-half added.

“So if we can do something that might help that, by keeping teams up or making a bigger league more attractive, then you’d hope people will act in the greater good.

“I’m a glass half full kind of person, this might be a chance to change things for the better.

“I’m not hiding from the fact there are serious issues and it’s going to be difficult for clubs to survive in the current climate.

“I’d hope that clubs will look at everything seriously and not just vote in their own interests.

“Obviously, people have to look after themselves but we need the clubs to survive, so it might mean giving away a little bit.

“If enough people do that and it’s give and take, then, hopefully, you can get to a place where everyone benefits in the long run.”