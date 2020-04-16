Dundee United owner Mark Ogren wants ‘no recriminations’ over controversial SPFL vote that secured promotion for Tangerines

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren wants “no recriminations” over the SPFL vote that secured promotion for the Tangerines.

United’s promotion to the Premiership was confirmed yesterday after Dundee cast their deciding vote in favour of plans to end the season in Scotland’s bottom three leagues.

The issue of how the Dark Blues came to hold the power to decide other clubs’ fate has been the subject of speculation and innuendo in recent days – and will continue to be questioned for some weeks yet.

But Tannadice boss Ogren doesn’t want to see Dark Blues owner John Nelms dragged over the coals.

“The situation that the SPFL and clubs have found themselves in over the past few weeks and particularly since last Friday’s vote has been fraught with uncertainty, during which (Dundee United) has remained deliberately silent,” said the Tangerines chief.

“It remains our belief that it is every member club’s right to decide on how and when to vote, within the parameters of the voting system. This process has now been completed.

“I believe the SPFL has found a solution that gives the industry time to regroup, catch a breath and focus on how the new season will look once the mobility restrictions are lifted.

“I also believe that there should be no recriminations on how clubs voted, as they will have done so with both the interests of their club and Scottish football at heart.”

Ogren added: “As majority owners of the club, Scott (Ogren) and I would like to thank all of our fans for their support throughout the season and look forward to welcoming you all back in the near future.

“Once we are all able to meet again at Tannadice, we will find a way for us to celebrate this promotion together.”

