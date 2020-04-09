Dundee United defender Mark Connolly stresses need for positivity in leadership role during coronavirus shutdown

Dundee United’s Mark Connolly has stressed the need for positivity in his leadership role during the lockdown.

The 28-year-old Irish central defender is one of the senior players selected by manager Robbie Neilson to keep an eye on their team-mates while they are on furlough caused by the coronavirus.

Along with the other United leaders – captain Mark Reynolds, Calum Butcher and Dillon Powers – Connolly will be keeping in touch with the people in his group to make sure they are staying well during Scottish football’s shutdown.

Of course, mental health has as much value as physical well-being, especially in troubled times like these, and the former Kilmarnock player is keen to keep the mood upbeat.

Connolly, whose is not receiving any contact or instruction from United during furlough, said: “We just need to keep ourselves as fit as we can so we are ready to go back when the professionals tell us when it is safe and well to do so.

“We are due back in around the 13th of April because that is when the lockdown is due to end although we all know that could change.

“It is frustrating because we don’t know what is happening and the club don’t know what is happening either.

“However, we are a good group and we are all looking out for each other, which is huge.

“Some boys will get through this no bother and there will be others who will find it harder and you just need to try and keep them positive.

“We have the group chat and there is a lot of banter flying about to keep spirits up,” added Connolly.

“One of the boys has put ‘week two in quarantine’ and posted this photo of a fish in a fishbowl! It is all good craic.

“A lot of the boys will be playing Call of Duty and FIFA and stuff and the older ones with the kids have different priorities.

“I know it sounds clichéd but you have to stay positive and set yourself goals.

“You can’t just wake up in the morning and lounge about on the couch and eat rubbish all day.

“That is when it becomes difficult if you keep doing that and it turns into four or five weeks.

“You see a lot more people out exercising now and maybe that is one of the positives that can come out of this terrible situation.

“Hopefully, we can take the positives and it can change our lives for the better going forward.”

United have chosen their group leaders wisely.

All four – Connolly, Reynolds, Butcher and Powers – are confident, assured individuals with a wealth of experience.

Connolly is 28, Butcher and Powers are a year older, while captain Reynolds is 32. All command respect from their colleagues.

Also, it is understood that a similar system has been put in place down through the younger ranks of the club, with leaders chosen from their own age group.

Former Hearts and MK Dons boss Neilson saluted the efforts of the senior Tangerines quartet earlier this week.

He said: “We have a good leadership group in terms of Mark Reynolds, Mark Connolly, Calum Butcher and Dillon Powers.

“It is something we have always done but something we have stepped up because the club and I can’t communicate with the players because of the furlough.

“We have good characters who speak to the rest of the players and make sure they are OK.

“The players all speak to one another every other day. They also play these different computer games they play.

“Now we have senior players who are in the leadership groups and they all have a certain number of boys to look after and stay in touch with.

“All the boys stay in Dundee and are all a tight group.

“They are in contact a few times a week, even if it is for a quick chat or catch-up.”

