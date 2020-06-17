Dundee United’s Mark Connolly is happy to keep his distance at training – for now!

Tough-tackling Mark Connolly admits not being able to tackle team-mates in training is taking some getting used to.

The Dundee United man was delighted to report for the first day of pre-season on Monday after being out of action since March.

But he admits socially-distanced sessions are unusual.

He said: “It has been over three months since we last kicked a football so all the lads were delighted to get back in. Training has been different, you can say.

“We are socially distanced so you’re just doing passing drills but from a good few metres away.

“Everyone has their own cones designating where they should and shouldn’t be, so we are all spread out all over the pitch.

“The next phase will be the contact side of it but that will be up to the Scottish Government and the SFA to OK that.”

Meanwhile, Connolly feels the coronavirus testing requirements imposed on Premiership clubs are worth it.

The Irishman and his Tannadice team-mates still have a long journey back to what is hoped will be an August 1 start for their Premiership return.

But he is content to have taken the first steps.

He said: “The way it has worked is we’ve had our tests and you get a swab down your throat and then up your nose. It’s not the nicest of procedures and we will have to do it twice a week. We will get the results in the next 24 hours or so then do it again later in the week.

“This sort of thing is a small price to pay to get back training and playing again.

“The club have been brilliant planning training and keeping everyone informed of what we need to do.”