‘We all need to stick together’ Dundee United defender Mark Connolly expresses sympathy for fans amid coronavirus shutdown

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly has expressed the sympathy he has for fans amid football’s coronavirus shutdown.

It has been three weekends without football in Scotland since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic caused games to go off.

Among the rest of society’s current struggles in dealing with the virus, it has been a sore point for most supporters yearning for their football fix.

However, Irish centre-back Connolly particularly feels for the United faithful, who are keen to see their side wrap up the Championship title.

Prior to the outbreak, the Terrors were seemingly destined for Premiership promotion given their 14-point lead at the summit.

Now, though, doubt and uncertainty has taken its hold over the game as we await word from the governing bodies.

That is something Connolly is fully aware of.

“I know the fans will be disappointed just now especially with the way the league has been going because they want to watch football and their team,” the 27-year-old said.

“They are frustrated but like us they understand the situation because we know we need to keep everybody safe and then we can get back to football when the time is right.

“All I can say to the fans is to thank them for everything they have done for us this season.

“We are now at a time where we all need to stick together.

“Anyone who needs help then send a message out on social media because there are people out there to talk to.

“We will also be back, whenever we are told we can get back.

“We know the fans will be back at that first game and as players we can’t wait for that first game at Tannadice.

“That is the positive I have in my mind knowing that is something we can all look forward to at the end of all this.”